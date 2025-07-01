Personal Loans in 2025: Flexible credit, key benefits, risks and new RBI rules explained

Personal loans provide a crucial lifeline to aspirational borrowers, especially when they are faced with difficulties and economic challenges in day-to-day life.
Personal loans are credit tools that assist borrowers in securing funds for meeting essential financial targets such as surgery costs, education expenses, indispensable house renovation, and other similar unavoidable tasks.
According to a report by PTI, personal loan growth slowed to 6% in Q4 FY25, a dip from previous years’ double-digit figures. This moderation is seen as a clear sign of growing borrower caution and tighter norms adopted by lenders to primarily facilitate credit discipline. This is important to help in bringing NPA’s of lending institutions under control.
Furthermore, the central bank has reduced the repo rate by 100 basis points since February, bringing it down to 5.50%. This very important move aims to lower borrowing costs, stimulate demand and boost the overall economy. Some financial institutions and banks have already passed on partial benefits by providing potential EMI relief for new borrowers.
|Banking institution
|Interest rate range (as of July 1, 2025)
|HDFC Bank
|10.50% – 16.50% p.a.
|ICICI Bank
|10.75% – 17.00% p.a.
|State Bank of India (SBI)
|10.40% – 15.15% p.a.
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|10.99% – 18.25% p.a.
Note: The above rates are illustrative in nature. Please refer to the official websites of respective banks for the latest and most accurate interest rates.
Recent guidelines issued by the RBI now mandate that all lenders clearly disclose the total borrowing costs associated with their loan products. Costs such as processing fees, annual percentage rates, upfront charges or any other hidden charges to aspirational borrowers.
This simple yet powerful step boosts transparency and assists in making borrowing a pleasant experience for borrowers. Further, borrowers' rights are protected as they are prevented from falling for unclear terms, conditions, and complicated expenses.
There are several significant risks involved with borrowing money. These factors must be carefully considered by borrowers before applying for any new loan product. They are:
Note: The risks discussed above are illustrative in nature. They depend on factors such as your lender, credit score, associated terms of your loan along with your repayment history.
Therefore, due to improvements in transparency and technology, easing of repo rates, and flexible repayment options, personal loans are expected to remain a preferred credit option for borrowers in the country going forward.
To stay financially healthy, borrowers should carefully compare offers, evaluate repayment capacity, discuss with certified financial advisors, and avoid over-leveraging.
For all personal finance updates, visit here
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.