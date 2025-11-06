Personal loans interest rates in Nov 2025: These are the latest rates which lenders charge

Before you raise a loan, it is recommended to compare the interest rates charged by different lenders. You never know that a small difference of 1 percent could lead to a lot of savings.
Here we list out the interest rates charged by different banks on personal loans.
Notably, personal loans – being unsecured – charge a higher rate of interest. Typically, banks charge anywhere between 12-18 percent on personal loans based on credit score of borrower. No prizes for guessing that borrowers with a higher credit score can raise a loan at a lower rate of interest vis-a-vis someone with a low credit score.
Let us list out the interest rates charged by different banks
I. HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank charges interest in the range of 9.99 percent to 24 percent a year. The processing charges, meanwhile, stand at ₹6,500 before GST.
II. ICICI Bank: The second largest private bank charges interest between 10.45 to 16.50 percent per annum. And the processing fee could be as high as 2% of the loan amount plus GST.
III. Kotak Mahindra Bank: This private bank charges an interest rate starting at 9.98 percent a year. The processing fee, meanwhile, could be as high as 5 percent of the loan amount (before tax). This fee is deducted at the time of loan disbursal. Check the bank's website for details.
|Bank
|Interest rate (%)
|HDFC Bank
|9.99 to 24%
|ICICI Bank
|10.45 to 16.50%
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|9.98% onwards
|Federal Bank
|11.99 to 18.99%
|SBI
|10.05 to 15.05%
|Canara Bank
|14.50 to 16 %
|BOB
|10.40 to 15.75%
|Union Bank of India
|10.75 to 14.45%
IV. Federal Bank: This private lender charges interest in the range of 11.99 to 18.99 percent per annum. The processing fee is up to 3 percent a year.
V. State Bank of India (SBI): The largest bank in the country charges interest in the range of 10.05 to 15.05 percent a year on its personal loans. The processing fee is between ₹1,000 to ₹15,000 before tax.
VI. Canara Bank: This state lender charges anywhere between 14.50 to 16 percent a year (fixed rate) on personal loans. Also, it charges between 13.75 to 15.25 per cent a year when it is linked to RLLR - repo-linked lending rate.
VII. BOB: Bank of Baroda charges interest in the range of 10.4 percent to 15.75 percent based on the category (government or private sector) and credit score.
VIII. Union Bank of India: The interest on personal loans charged by Union Bank of India ranges between 10.75 to 14.45 percent a year.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.