Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    • Employment Type

    Personal loans: Is it wise to borrow money to repay existing debts? Here’s what you need to know

    By taking out a new personal loan, you restart the loan term with a lower principal amount than before. As a result, your EMI is likely to decrease.

    MintGenie Team
    Updated12 Sep 2024, 09:48 AM IST
    Personal loan is an unsecured loan, so you don’t need to keep anything as collateral for the same.
    Personal loan is an unsecured loan, so you don’t need to keep anything as collateral for the same.

    Do you have multiple loans to repay and worry that settling them all will take a long time? While there are several strategies for managing debt, one option is to use a new personal loan to pay off existing ones.

    Although this approach may seem risky, and some might warn against it to avoid falling into a debt trap, it can be a practical solution under certain conditions. It might not be as bad an idea as some may make it appear.

    Get Quick Cash in just Minutes!

    Best Personal Loan for you at lowest interest rate
    Instant Apply
    Also Read | Personal Loan on Poor CIBIL Score: Here’s how to secure funds with bad score

    For example, if you have 2 lakh in credit card bills with a 24 percent annual interest rate, 3 lakh in a personal loan at a 12 percent annual interest rate, and 1.5 lakh borrowed from a friend, sticking with the status quo may not always be the best choice. 

    Now, the potential benefits are significant if you have an offer for a fresh personal loan at an interest rate of 10.5 percent.

    Raising personal loan to retire the current debt

    1. A new loan with more favourable terms can reduce your overall interest payments. 

    2. A fresh loan with a lower amount and better terms may result in lower monthly EMI due to a restarted tenure. 

    3. Consolidating multiple loans into one can ease the burden of handling numerous loan payments.

    4. Personal loans are unsecured loans, meaning you do not need to provide collateral.

    “Sometimes people follow the rule of thumb where they are told to avoid taking a loan to repay a loan. However, there could be certain situations where this may be favourable, particularly when the rate of interest is lower, and the processing fee does not negate the saving,” says Deepak Aggarwal, a Delhi-based chartered accountant and wealth advisor.

    Also Read | Can I claim deduction for interest paid on personal loan, used for home repairs?

    “However, the borrower must ensure that there are not too many hidden costs or a high cost of processing the loan. The one-time cost can be staggered to compute the monthly cash outgo. That is the way to do a fair comparison,” he adds.

    Things to be careful about

    1. Processing fee: Ensure that the processing fee is nominal and does not wipe out or offset the savings from consolidating your debt.

    2. Hidden costs: Some banks may levy hidden fees or costs to woo new clients. Be careful about such charges before committing to a new loan. 

    3. Fixed or variable interest: Be aware of whether the interest rate is fixed or variable. A variable rate would increase as the interest rates rise, affecting future payments. So, the interest rate ought to be fixed for a fair assessment.

    Also Read | Credit card spending in India to soar 5X over debit by FY29

    4. Reputation of bank: Switching to a smaller financial institution to save little money is not advisable. Consider sticking with established banks with extensive branch networks and efficient customer service unless the cost savings from a smaller institution are substantial.

    Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

    Instant Approval
    Wide Choices
    Apply Now

    Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

    MoreLess
    First Published:12 Sep 2024, 09:48 AM IST
    Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinancePersonal loans: Is it wise to borrow money to repay existing debts? Here’s what you need to know
    Know your CIBIL Score for free
    Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
    Bajaj Finserv
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto 40 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-60 months
    Rate of Interest
    14% - 18%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    Upto 1.15% of loan amount
    Axis Bank
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto Rs 50 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-84 months
    Rate of Interest
    starts from 16%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    1.5% of loan amount
    View More Offers
    Calculators
    EMI Calculator
    Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
    Income Tax Calculator
    Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
    Best offers for you
    Personal Loans
    100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
    Credit score
    Know your score for Free.
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue