The year 2022 led to a huge rise in lending rates that the banks and financial institutions levy while giving a loan to borrowers. The rise in the interest rates comes after RBI's repo rate hike trend began in May this year. Benchmarks like MCLR, repo rate linked, and external lending rates all are up. There are two types of loans such as secured and unsecured. One of the most common unsecured loans would be personal loans. But what if a borrower opts for loans against their provident fund accounts? Which is better among the rising interest rates scenario?

