Personal Loans: What are the risks of borrowing money through digital lending apps?

Borrowing money i.e., personal loan through digital applications can expose aspirational borrowers to various risks. These include high interest rates, hidden facts, aggressive recollection practices, cheating, harassment of all forms etc.
Many borrowers generally don't fully understand the terms and conditions of their personal loans, leading to the possibility of exploitation by lenders.
It is important for aspirational borrowers to clearly understand terms like creditworthiness, credit score, personal loan, personal loan EMIs, personal loan eligibility, interest rates, lending platforms among other associated things to be termed as informed and educated digital borrowers.
It is important to understand the remedies and rights available to borrowers who use digital lending platforms for availing car loans, personal loans etc. This includes the right to clear and transparent information about loan terms, interest rates, flexibility in repayments, any other fees involved.
Further, borrowers should be informed about their repayment schedule and have the platform to raise disputes, doubts and seek help by a designated customer support system for any inquiries or issues.
To guard themselves from exploitation, borrowers should:
It is extremely important to be informed of one's rights, obligations and duties. Further some of the leading lending platforms in India are Bajaj Finance, Jio Finance, Chola Invest, Muthoot Finance, Shriram Finance among others.
Therefore, if a borrower is aware of these simple concepts then he or she will be able to navigate the digital lending landscape in a better manner. This way even the chance of falling into a trap or for predatory digital lending scams can be avoided.
(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)