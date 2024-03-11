Personal Loans: What is a loan agreement? MintGenie explains
A personal loan document facilitates a clear understanding of expectations for both the borrower and lender. Additionally, a personal loan contract may specify whether the arrangement involves collateral.
A personal loan agreement, occasionally referred to as a personal loan contract, is a legally binding document that delineates the terms and conditions of a loan between a borrower and a lender (such as a bank or credit union). This document essentially details the rights and responsibilities of both parties engaged in the loan.