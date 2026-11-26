A pet is no longer just a companion guarding the front door, but a treasured member of the family. Pet parents know how wagging tails can lift heavy hearts and quiet purrs chase away dull days.
A pet is no longer just a companion guarding the front door, but a treasured member of the family. Pet parents know how wagging tails can lift heavy hearts and quiet purrs chase away dull days.
Yet when a sudden limp or late-night fever sends them rushing to the clinic, keeping medical bills on a tight leash is difficult. Veterinary costs are rising, and pet insurance is increasingly entering conversations among India's growing pack of pet parents.
Yet when a sudden limp or late-night fever sends them rushing to the clinic, keeping medical bills on a tight leash is difficult. Veterinary costs are rising, and pet insurance is increasingly entering conversations among India's growing pack of pet parents.
With much ground still to cover, industry voices, vet clinics, pet parents and doctors weigh in on what has improved, the puzzles yet to be cracked and the way forward.
Growing interest
Retail pet health policies debuted in India in 2020, according to industry voices. Today, digital onboarding has made them easier to buy. Yet most pet parents still swipe their own credit cards when their furry companions need treatment, often struggling to understand what their policies cover.
When pet insurance first arrived in India, it catered largely to a narrow, elite segment.
"Back in 2020, pet insurance worked mostly for high-net-worth individuals who owned expensive purebreds from abroad, and coverage was largely restricted to accidents and surgeries," said Amit Chhabra, chief business officer of general insurance at Policybazaar.
"Our pet insurance portfolio has grown by approximately 65% since 2023," said Amarnath Saxena, chief technical officer at Bajaj General Insurance, adding that their portfolio has maintained a claim settlement ratio above 99% as of August 2026.
Coverage today
Most retail policies cover select dog and cat breeds and impose strict entry-age limits. Pets typically need to be between three to six months and five to six years old to buy a fresh policy. Renewals generally continue up to seven to ten years, depending on the insurer and breed size.
“Generally, insurance companies avoid late-age risk because the chances of claims occurring the most are just like health insurance, where companies avoid or charge more premiums for customers who already have chronic diseases or are older,” explained Chhabra.
Sum insured options typically range from ₹10,000 to ₹15 lakh. Entry-level annual premiums start at ₹205 to ₹2,000 for basic ₹10,000-50,000 surgery or hospitalization cover. Comprehensive plans offering ₹2 lakh to ₹15 lakh cover generally cost ₹1,700-7,000 annually, depending on the pet’s breed, age and add-ons.
Core policies focus on hospitalization, illness, injury and surgery. Optional riders add outpatient department (OPD) care, third-party liability, theft or straying, and funeral expenses. Policies typically carry a 10-30% co-pay.
Saxena says claims are usually rejected due to pre-existing conditions, treatment during waiting periods, non-disclosure at purchase or routine exclusions such as vaccinations, grooming and breeding. Surgeries may also be denied if deemed elective or non-life-threatening, or if minimum inpatient hospitalization hours are not met.
The OPD puzzle
The biggest pain point is outpatient care. Routine consultations, procedures, vaccinations and recurring treatments account for much of a pet's annual spending. Yet base policies typically cover inpatient hospitalization, leaving OPD as a costly optional rider with tight sub-limits.
"OPD is a very high-frequency benefit. If we allow OPD as an unrestricted benefit as part of the base cover, then the base cover becomes prohibitively expensive," explains Girish Sehgal, chief of health underwriting and claims at ICICI Lombard. "Penetration issue and OPD cannot be de-linked. Today, pet insurance is at the same stage that health insurance was a few years ago, so we are taking baby steps," Sehgal added.
For pet parents, however, excluding OPD from core coverage dents the product's appeal.
"Most routine veterinary expenses arise from consultations, diagnostic tests, vaccinations, medications, and follow-ups, all of which fall under OPD. Making this an additional rider increases the overall cost and reduces the attractiveness of the basic policy," says V M Praveen, 51, a Mumbai-based fintech product head and pet parent to Zeus, a three-year-old German Shepherd.
Sagar Mathur, a 40-year-old AGM also based in Mumbai, experienced a similar gap. While buying his policy online was smooth, most of his pet’s care happened in OPD, including minor surgical procedures, for which no OPD rider was offered. When his pet underwent surgery for a benign tissue growth, his claim was rejected because the procedure was performed on an outpatient basis without hospitalization.
Why adoption lags
Structural hurdles across clinics and distribution keep adoption below 1%. Chhabra points out that few insurance agents actively pitch pet policies, many buyers fail to complete mandatory pet registration during onboarding, and reimbursement claims can be cumbersome. They may require every prescription, alongside photographs of the pet at clinic admission and post-operation.
India’s fragmented veterinary ecosystem adds another complication, with clinics setting independent packages and no standardised rates.
"The majority of veterinary clinics in India are single mom-and-pop stores with limited digitalization, often no formal billing, and little transparency," shared Yatish Jain, chief business officer at veterinary chain Vetic.
Without standardized billing or digital medical records, insurers struggle to estimate claim costs. To bridge this gap, Vetic, which operates over 70 clinics across India, has tapped into an integrated insurance model that pairs hospitalization insurance with an in-house wellness plan covering OPD costs.
Confusing policy fine print also stalls purchases. Prathamesh Dembla, 37, a Bengaluru-based startup co-founder, promptly bought health insurance for his newborn child, yet his six-year-old Shih-tzu, Pogo, remains uninsured.
"I researched pet insurance, but found too few products, couldn't tell if my pet's diseases would be covered, and had no clarity on the claim process. I also could not find agents to guide me," shared Dembla.
Even existing policyholders weigh renewals carefully. Praveen recently paused Zeus’s policy on his vet's advice, as his dog is in excellent health, though he plans to renew next year. He is aware that cover becomes tougher once pets cross a certain age.
"We insure our pets not because we expect them to fall sick, but because we don't want financial considerations to come in the way of giving them the best possible treatment when they need it," added Praveen.
The way ahead
Industry players say the next phase of growth depends on collaboration between clinics and insurers. Dr Soorej K, managing director at The Cochin Pet Hospital, said that a ‘symbiotic relationship’ between hospitals and insurers is needed to ensure that the network grows wider.
Until then, pet parents should consider insuring their pets while they are young and healthy, before pre-existing conditions set in or age caps lock them out. Insurance is best treated as a shield against major hospitalizations or third-party liability, rather than a way to cover routine clinic visits.
"In your budgeting and planning, you have to account for monthly unforeseen expenses because not everything is covered by insurance," said Santosh Joseph, founder and CEO of Germinate Investor Services. He recommends setting aside 10-15% of a pet’s usual monthly expenses each month to build an emergency corpus, depending on the number of pets and whether one raises lower-maintenance Indie breeds or costlier exotic ones.
India’s pet insurance market is still finding its feet. For now, pairing early hospitalization cover against major medical shocks with an emergency kitty can help ensure that a pet’s care is not compromised by finances.