The real cost of pet parenthood: How to budget for a pet

Bangalore-based French teacher Anwesha Dey, 38, has two dogs, Luffy, 3, and Guppy, 1, and she refers to them as her babies. Her life revolves around them—and so do her finances.

“My monthly budget is shaped by this philosophy. I allocate the most significant portion to uncompromising nutrition—premium raw materials and high-quality supplements, which I often import. While this is a considerable expense, it reflects my commitment to placing my dogs’ health and needs above all else."

Before bringing a pet home, it is important to understand the long-term costs and responsibilities involved.

For an urban middle-class family, a dog or cat typically takes up 5-8% of annual household income if well cared for. “Depending on breed and lifestyle, annual costs can range roughly from ₹20,000 on the very low side to ₹2-3 lakh for premium food, frequent vet visits, grooming, and training in metros," says Madhupam Krishna, an investment advisor (RIA) registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and chief planner, WealthWisher Financial Planner and Advisors.

Don’t let pet love break your budget

“Key considerations for pet parenting planning and raising a child are almost the same in India. It is a long 10-15-year emotional and financial commitment. A pet is not an impulsive buy; it is an addition to the family. Families need to integrate a ‘pet budget’ and emergency medical buffer into their household budget," says Krishna. Often, this calls for a definite change in budgeting and spending patterns.

A pet budget works best when it mirrors a household money plan: split expenses into essentials (food, vaccinations, routine vet care, grooming) and discretionary items (treats, toys, accessories, premium add-ons).

For Dey, expenses have shot up to ₹35,000 for her two dogs every month. If vet charges are included, it becomes ₹45,000- ₹50,000 per month.

For her, the distinction between essential and discretionary is guided by a simple principle: anything that directly sustains her dogs’ physical and mental health is non-negotiable. “The significant amount I save by not hiring walkers, not buying useless toys or treats, is directly reallocated to my dogs’ real needs," she adds. In fact, she prefers to walk her dogs herself and does not entrust their care to anyone else.

Dey juggles two part-time French teaching jobs—she teaches in a school two days a week and takes private classes for five to six hours every day. The schedule is hectic, and she has invested a great deal of effort in building her profession, mainly to support the lifestyle she wants for her dogs.

“Consequently, my budgeting reflects this priority. I naturally forgo what many consider typical discretionary spending, such as frequent dining out or personal luxury purchases, because these have never held value for me," says Dey.

When budgeting for a pet, it is important to be aware of the costs. Food costs are the highest, but there are also other major costs that can come as a surprise.

Tackling pet nutrition and rising costs

Among all spend categories, food remains the most predictable yet steadily rising cost for metro pet parents. “Monthly expenses typically range from ₹3,000- ₹5,000 for dogs and ₹2,500- ₹4,500 for cats, with late single-digit annual growth driven by inflation and a clear shift toward premium, human-grade nutrition," says Vineet Khanna, co-founder at Supertails, an online pet store.

“A large dog on a premium diet can easily cross ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 a month just on food, and for small dogs, grooming actually costs more than food," says Rana Atheya, cynologist and founder, DogSpot.in, a one-stop platform for all dogs' needs.

The cost that escalates most quietly, however, is treats. “Though individually inexpensive, their cumulative impact raises monthly budgets, especially as pets age or parents choose specialised functional treats," says Khanna.

Underestimating essentials

“The first month is the silent shocker—a bed, crate, bowls, leash, harness, toys, treats, grooming products and training sessions. Even before food bills start, you spend ₹20,000- ₹30,000 just to set up the basics for the pet," says Atheya.

Pet parents should account for essential one-time costs such as bedding, bowls, pee pads, basic training tools, and age-appropriate starter food for puppies or kittens. The early months also carry non-negotiable veterinary expenses: vaccinations, deworming and routine health checks. Skipping these often results in higher long-term medical costs, especially for skin, digestive, or immunity issues.

“Vet visits and medical tests are extremely costly. For example, I need to test my dog’s Vitamin B12 every two months, which costs ₹1,500. Eye consultation was ₹2,000, and it wasn’t even an in-person visit but online," says Dey.

There are other costs that can spring a surprise. Metro life rarely allows owners to take their pets out for walks. “People get busy, return late from work, and eventually hire walkers—often at higher-than-expected costs. This adds an unplanned, recurring expense that many pet parents never budget for," says Atheya. Dog walking costs can go up to ₹6,000 a month depending on the city and size of the dog. Cats do not require walking.

Boarding is one of the most underestimated expenses. The day you travel, your per-day cost jumps to ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 in most good facilities. A one-week holiday can blow a ₹8,000- ₹10,000 hole in the budget instantly.

For Yamin Bhat, 25, AGM—Category Business at Physicswallah, who has a pet cat named Aks, boarding is one of the most difficult aspects. “It is very difficult to trust your pet with someone, especially because they can't talk, so you won't know if they are being mistreated. The ones that give assurance, have regular check-ins and are cage-free are on the expensive side, says Bhat. Boarding costs, he says, can be up to ₹800 per day, without food.

Aks had to get a bunch of vaccines together and being a fairly new pet parent, he had not estimated the costs correctly.

Unplanned pet costs

While there are regular costs, instances such as an infection or a broken bone can mean additional costs.

“Households can manage irregular pet expenses by building a dedicated buffer of 10-20% over their usual monthly spend. This absorbs sudden vet visits, last-minute walker needs, and unplanned boarding without disrupting broader savings," says Khanna.

A separate ₹10,000- ₹15,000 emergency reserve provides additional protection against medical surprises.

Also, medical costs rise sharply as dogs age, and some breeds are more prone to expensive illnesses. Labradors, Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds, Rottweilers and Boxers, and often face cancer, arthritis, hip issues, and chronic skin problems.

Pet insurance is slowly entering the mainstream in India and can come in handy in case of certain emergencies.

“Pet insurance makes financial sense when the reality of rising veterinary costs, sudden emergencies, or liability risks could easily overwhelm even the most carefully built savings," says Amarnath Saxena, chief technical officer—Commercial, Bajaj General Insurance.

If your pet suffers a fracture, a deep cut, an infection, stomach trouble, fever, breathing difficulty, or routine skin issues, most insurers will cover the treatment. Policies will also typically take care of surgeries, hospital stays, diagnostic scans, blood work, and follow-up visits, although each comes with its own caps and conditions. Checkups, annual vaccines, and other routine care that your pet needs to stay healthy are not covered by pet insurance. A typical pet plan with a ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh sum assured will cost you ₹10,000 a year.

Pet parenting is rewarding, but it is a long-term financial contract. Preparing for essentials, surprises and lifestyle demands keeps both pets and households healthy and secure.