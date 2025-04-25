Peter Schiff cautions US of rising interest rates in aftermath of trade war with China

Prominent financial commentator and stockbroker Peter Schiff has intensified his criticism of the US economy and the Federal Reserve. He has asserted that the nation is on the losing end of its ongoing economic trade war with China.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Schiff stated that: "Bessent seeing a future de-escalation of an admittedly unsustainable trade war with China, isn't a reason to buy over-priced U.S. stocks." Bessent here refers to the United States Secretary of the Treasury.

China’s strategic leverage According to Schiff’s thesis, China’s dual role as a major creditor and supplier to the US provides it with significant leverage. He has also warned through his well respected podcasts that China could influence and inflict serious economic damage on the US without even resorting to reciprocal tariffs by:

Selling US treasury bonds : China has a substantial amount of holding of US debt. Offloading these assets could trigger higher interest rates in the US increasing borrowing costs and boxing up the US economy and the Federal Reserve with stagflation.

: China has a substantial amount of holding of US debt. Offloading these assets could trigger higher interest rates in the US increasing borrowing costs and boxing up the US economy and the Federal Reserve with stagflation. Reducing exports to the US: By controlling goods meant for export to domestic consumption, China could create shortages and price increases in the US market. These strategies could significantly strain the US economy, which heavily relies on imports and debt financing.

Turbulence in the global economy and a dollar crisis The rising trade tensions have not just impacted bilateral trade between the US and China, but introduced volatility into the global financial markets.

Also Read | 5 investing lessons from Jeremy Grantham on avoiding herd mentality

In particular, the crypto market was worst hit with volatility, with prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum plummeting in the confusion before staging a sharp recovery. Analysts attribute these investor concerns primarily to the broad economic effect of the trade war.

Schiff has also cautioned regarding the stability of the US dollar. Schiff has predicted an impending dollar crisis that would bring the US economy to its knees and drive consumer prices and long-term interest rates in the US even higher. Schiff argues that the US cannot be completely separated from China since the American standard of living and imports are largely dependent on Chinese support.

What are the implications for Indian stakeholders? For Indian businesses and stock market investors, the ongoing US-China trade tension presents both opportunities and challenges.

The supply chain disruptions emanating due to the trade tensions could impact import and export dynamics, whereas shifts in global investment flows might even open up new avenues.

As prudent investors it is important to be aware and updated about these ongoing developments and changes so that strategic and well informed investment planning can be done sector wise for the next few years to come.