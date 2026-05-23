Petrol, diesel price hiked third time in 10 days: Analysts warn of more hikes ahead— how high can rates go?

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to 91 paise per litre on Saturday, the third increase in less than 10 days.
Petrol price has been increased by 87 paise in Delhi from ₹98.64 to ₹99.51 per litre. Diesel rates have gone up by 91 paise from ₹91.58 to ₹92.49.
This is the third increase in rates since May 15, when state-owned oil companies started passing on the elevated energy prices arising from the West Asia conflict in a calibrated manner.
Prices were hiked by ₹3 a litre on May 15, followed by a 90 paise increase on May 19. In all, rates have gone up by almost ₹5 per litre.
Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, said. earlier told Livemint, that “given the losses being incurred by oil marketing companies (OMCs), rise in petrol and diesel prices was inevitable.”
He further indicated that more price hikes could follow, as the current increase may not be enough to fully compensate oil marketing companies (OMCs) for their losses.
Financial services firm Emkay Global has estimated that petrol and diesel prices could rise by as much as ₹10 per litre in the near term, as oil marketing companies (OMCs) try to offset the impact of higher crude oil prices.
In a report released on 15 May, it stated, “We expect hikes of ₹10/lt to cover roughly 50% of under-recoveries, either in one shot or via creeping hikes over 2-3 weeks.”
The report estimated that OMCs are losing ₹17-18 on every litre of fuel sold, even after the Centre cut excise duty on fuel imports by ₹10 per litre on March 27, 2026. As a result, OMCs are expected to post losses of ₹570-580 billion ( ₹57,000-58,000 crore) this quarter, raising concerns over the sustainability of the business.
Analysts at Emkay Global expect, a price hike of ₹10 per liter to cover about half of the losses OMCs are facing. This hike can either be rolled out in one go or through smaller hikes rolled over the next 2-3 weeks.
One of the key reasons behind the hike is the sharp rise in global energy prices following the outbreak of the conflict in West Asia.
Global oil prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel before easing to around $100-$105 a barrel following the near-closure and severe disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, triggered by the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
India is among the last major economies to raise retail fuel prices.
State-owned oil firms had kept fuel prices unchanged for 11 weeks despite a surge in input costs, but passed on part of the increase once operations became financially unsustainable, sources said.
Prices have remained frozen since April 2022, except for a one-off reduction of ₹2 per litre each on petrol and diesel in March 2024 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
(With inputs from agencies)
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.