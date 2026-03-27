Petrol, diesel price build-up: How much tax do you pay on one litre of petrol and diesel? Here's a breakdown

The Union Government in a gazette notification dated 26 March slashed the special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel, bringing much relief to oil marketing companies amid heightened pressure due to fuel supply risk as a result of the US-Iran war in the Middle East.
In its notification on Thursday, the government said it was slashing the special additional excise duty on petrol from ₹13 per litre, to ₹3 per litre. Similarly, the duty on diesel was reduced from ₹10 per litre to nil.
The duty cuts are effective immediately, the finance ministry said in its notification.
Oil marketing companies in India have been under pressure as retail petrol rate and diesel rate have remained steady even as global crude oil prices saw a 50% surge since 28 February when the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, triggering sweeping retaliation from Tehran.
International oil prices touched $119 per barrel earlier this month, before pulling back to around $100 per barrel.
Petrol prices have remained steady across India on Friday — ₹94.77 in Delhi, ₹101.06 in Chennai, ₹102.96 in Bengaluru, ₹103.54 in Mumbai, ₹105.41 in Kolkata, and ₹107.5 in Hyderabad.
With rates of petrol and diesel gaining the central stage, it must be noted that the retail price of auto fuel has several components including central excise duty, VAT/ state tax and dealer commission. Here is a breakdown of how petrol and diesel in India are taxed.
The Union government levies a uniform excise duty and basic customs duty across the country on petrol and diesel rates. This duty is charged to OMCs, who pass it on to customers.
According to latest data from Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), ahead of the duty cut on petrol , the government was charging a total of ₹21.90 customs duty on one litre of petrol.
This included ₹1.40 basic excise duty, ₹13 special additional excise duty, ₹2.50 agriculture infrastructure and development cess and ₹5 road and infrastructure cess.
After the revision, the total excise duty paid on petrol will be ₹11.90 per litre.
Similarly on diesel, the incidence will be ₹17.80 per litre ( ₹1.80 basis excise duty, ₹13 special additional excise duty, ₹4 agriculture infrastructure and development cess and ₹2 road and infrastructure cess).
After the revision, central excise duty on diesel has been lowered to ₹7.80 per litre.
VAT on petrol and diesel varies from state to state. For example, Delhi charges a VAT of ₹15.40 per litre on petrol and ₹12.3 per litre on diesel, according to latest data from Indian Oil.
Similarly, in Mumbai, the VAT is 25% on petrol and 21% on diesel; in Kolkata it is 25% and 17% on petrol and diesel respectively; and in Chennai the same is charged at 13% and 11%.
Apart from taxes, retail customers are also charged a dealer commission by OMCs. All these charges decide the final retail petrol rates and diesel rates.
Despite the cut in the special additional excise duty on fuel, petrol rate and diesel rate are unlikely to be lowered at the retail level as the cost is being absorbed by the government to bail out OMCs.
""Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, in keeping with his Government's commitment of last 4 years since the conflict in Russia-Ukraine started, decided to take a hit on its own finances again to safeguard the Indian citizen. Government has taken a huge hit on it taxation revenues to ensure very high losses of oil companies (approximately 24 Rs/litre for petrol and 30 Rs/litre for diesel) at this time of sky high international prices are reduced," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on X.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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