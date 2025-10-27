Is your PF account in order? Follow this checklist to find out
Delays in PF withdrawals often stem from minor errors in personal details or missing transfers. Here’s how to review and fix your EPF records before they cause trouble.
The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is a key component of full-time employment in India. Both employees and employers contribute 12% of basic salary to the EPF account. While contributions are automatic, issues often arise during withdrawals—sometimes delaying access to funds by several months or even a year. A periodic review of the account can help prevent such delays.