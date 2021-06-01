PF account rule changes from today. EPFO subscribers must follow this guideline

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has done some changes in the PF account rules effective from 1st June 2021 i.e. from today. In its message to the employers, the EPFO has made Aadhaar seeding mandatory for all EPF accounts. Failing to this will lead to discontinuation of the employers' contribution in the EPF account as they won't be able to file ECR of the EPF accounts not linked with Aadhaar. The EPFO also directed the employers to get the UAN of all EPF account holders Aadhaar verified. So, the EPF account holders are suggested to ask its employers about the EPFO guidelines and do the needful if the employers have not done Aadhaar verification of one's EPF account and UAN.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has done some changes in the PF account rules effective from 1st June 2021 i.e. from today. In its message to the employers, the EPFO has made Aadhaar seeding mandatory for all EPF accounts. Failing to this will lead to discontinuation of the employers' contribution in the EPF account as they won't be able to file ECR of the EPF accounts not linked with Aadhaar. The EPFO also directed the employers to get the UAN of all EPF account holders Aadhaar verified. So, the EPF account holders are suggested to ask its employers about the EPFO guidelines and do the needful if the employers have not done Aadhaar verification of one's EPF account and UAN.

How to do EPF Aadhaar linking online

An EPFO subscriber can do the EPF Aadhaar linking online by following some simple steps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is step by step guide:

1] Log in at the direct link of EPFO — iwu.epfindia.gov.in/eKYC/;

2] Enter UAN and registered mobile number; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4] Enter OTP and select gender;

5] Enter your Aadhaar card number and select 'Aadhaar Vefrification' methor; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6] Select 'Use Mobile or E-mail based verification’ option;

7] Another OTP will come to your mobile number;

8] Enter that OTP; and {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9] Complete your EPF, UAN Aadhaar seeding process.