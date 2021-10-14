Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >PF account turns inactive and does not earn interest after employee retires

PF account turns inactive and does not earn interest after employee retires

Premium
Once termed inoperative, the PF account stops accruing any interest.
1 min read . 05:07 PM IST Livemint

  • It is advisable that you withdraw the accumulated PF amount at the earliest as per the prescribed time limit post-retirement

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I have recently retired, after which the provident fund contributions have been stopped. I have a PF accumulation of 50 lakh.

I have recently retired, after which the provident fund contributions have been stopped. I have a PF accumulation of 50 lakh.

Can I continue to keep the above-accumulated amount in my PF account without withdrawing, as PF will earn a risk-free interest of around 8.5%? Further, whether such interest on PF after retirement will be taxable, whenever I decide to withdraw it? 

Can I continue to keep the above-accumulated amount in my PF account without withdrawing, as PF will earn a risk-free interest of around 8.5%? Further, whether such interest on PF after retirement will be taxable, whenever I decide to withdraw it? 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

- Murali Manohar

It is assumed here that you have retired at the superannuation age of 58 years. Under the PF rules, an account becomes inactive and does not earn further interest where an employee retires from service after attaining the age of 55 years. Once termed inoperative, the account stops accruing any interest.

So, it is advisable that you withdraw the accumulated PF amount at the earliest as per the prescribed time limit post-retirement.

- Answered by Arvind Rao, founder, Arvind Rao & Associates

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

EPFO members can submit EPF, EPS nomination digitally. ...

Premium

SBI fixed deposit (FD) scheme for senior citizens with ...

Premium

SBI mega e-auction for properties across India. Should ...

Premium

‘Even the Chinese government does not want another Lehm ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!