PF accounts earn interest till retirement age

In case income from trading in stocks or derivatives is considered as business income, the income tax return form applicable to you will be either ITR-3 or ITR-4 (depending on satisfaction of all the other conditions). In ITR-3, the details of sale and corresponding purchase would need to be disclosed in “Schedule P&L" and “Schedule BP" and in ITR-4, details of sale and corresponding purchase would need to be disclosed in “Schedule BP".