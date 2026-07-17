PF after retirement: When does your EPF balance stop earning interest? EPFO rules explained

If you have retired but have not yet withdrawn your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) balance, your savings may still be earning interest. However, the period for which interest is credited depends on the age at which you retire. Under the EPF Scheme, 2026, the rules differ for members who retire before 55 and those who retire after that age.

Retirement does not automatically stop interest on an EPF balance. Under the EPF Scheme, 2026, interest continues until the account becomes inoperative, and the applicable timeline depends on the member's age at retirement.

When does an EPF balance stop earning interest? According to the EPF Scheme, 2026, the point at which an EPF account becomes inoperative depends on the age at which the member retires. Until then, the balance continues to earn the interest declared by the EPFO.

The rules work differently depending on the age at which a member retires:

If you retire or leave employment before attaining 55 years of age, your EPF balance continues to earn interest until you attain 58 years of age, provided the balance remains with the EPFO.

If you retire on or after attaining 55 years of age, your EPF balance continues to earn interest for 36 months from the date of retirement. After that, the account becomes inoperative and interest is no longer credited.

For instance, if you retire at 52 and do not withdraw your EPF balance, it will continue to earn interest until you turn 58. Likewise, if you retire at 60, your balance will continue to earn interest for three years after retirement, unless you withdraw it earlier.

Once the account becomes inoperative, no further interest is credited. Members who have not already done so can apply for final settlement of their EPF balance.

How are EPF and EPS rules different? Many members confuse the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) with the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS). While both are administered by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), they are governed by separate schemes.

Under the Employees' Pension Scheme, 2026, a member who has completed at least 10 years of eligible service can opt for an early pension from the age of 50. Since the pension is drawn before the normal pensionable age, the monthly pension is reduced in accordance with the Scheme.

A member becomes eligible for a full monthly pension at the age of 58, provided the minimum service requirement is met. The Scheme also allows eligible members to defer drawing their pension up to the age of 60, in which case the pension is increased as prescribed under the Scheme.

These pension provisions are separate from the rules governing provident fund accumulations. The period for which an EPF balance continues to earn interest after retirement is governed by the EPF Scheme, 2026, not the Employees' Pension Scheme.

Also Read | EPS 2026 vs EPS 1995: Key changes every employee should know

Can you keep your EPF balance with the EPFO after retirement? Yes. Retirement makes a member eligible to apply for final settlement of the EPF balance, but there is no requirement to withdraw the amount immediately.