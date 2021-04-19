The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been taking various steps to make the Provident Fund (PF) investments more transparent for the EPFO members. In the last few years, EPFO has made adaptation in its system in such a way that the EPFO subscribers can now check their PF or EPF balance without the UAN number. What an EPFO subscriber needs is to log in at the EPFO home page — epfindia.gov.in and follow some simple steps.

How to do PF balance check without UAN number

As said earlier, the PF or EPF account holder needs to log in at the home page of EPFO and press the click button at 'click here to know your PF balance.' After the click, EPFO member will be redirected to a new page where he or she will have to fill the sought information.

Here is step by step guide to find PF balance without UAN number:

1] Log in at EPFO home page — epfindia.gov.in;

2] Press the click button at 'click here to know your PF balance,’;

3] You will be redirected to a new page — epfoservices.in.epfo;

4] Enter your state, EPF office, establishment code, PF account number and other details;

5] Click at acknowledgement button and 'I Agree' option; and

6] Your PF or EPF balance will get displayed on your computer monitor or cel phone monitor.

PF balance check with UAN number

However, in case, the EPFO subscriber has UAN Number, then he or she can check Pf balance via SMS or Missed Call service.

PF balance check via SMS can be done by sending an SMS to 7738299899 from one's registered mobile number. The SMS format is ‘EPFOHO UAN.’ The EPFO will reply to the SMS with the PF balance of the sender.

An EPFO subscriber can also get one's PF or EPF balance by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from one's registered mobile number.

