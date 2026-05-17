PF Balance Check: How to know whether EPF interest has been credited

The interest amount on an employee’s EPF (Employees’ Provident Fund) account is credited on March 31 at the end of every financial year. EPFO members currently receive annual interest at the rate of 8.25% for FY 2025-26 on their accumulated EPF balance. However, it is important to note that no interest is paid under the EPS (Employees’ Pension Scheme) component.
The annual EPF interest rate is decided by the Central Board of Trustees after discussions with the Union Finance Ministry. Under the EPF structure, an employee contributes 12% of the basic salary and dearness allowance every month, subject to the wage ceiling of ₹15,000. Out of the employer’s contribution, 3.67% is deposited into the EPF account, while the remaining 8.33% goes into the employee’s EPS account.
EPFO members can easily download their EPF passbook online and verify all account transactions. The interest credited to the EPF account generally appears after the March contribution entry.
Visit the EPFO Passbook portal
Login using your UAN and password
Choose your Member ID to access the passbook
The EPF passbook will appear on the screen
Look for the entry named “Int. Updated up to 31/03/2026”
The credited interest amount will be visible in the passbook
EPFO subscribers can also check their EPF balance and credited interest using the Umang mobile application. Before using this facility, members must ensure that their mobile number is registered on the Member e-Sewa portal.
Open the Umang app on your smartphone
Select EPFO from the Government Services section
Click on “Employee Centric Services”
Choose the “View Passbook” option
Enter your UAN and click on “Get OTP”
You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number
Enter the OTP and login to your account
Your EPF passbook will open, where the credited interest amount can be checked easily.
Both welfare schemes are legally structured under the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. These programs are managed by a tripartite governing trustee board containing official representatives from the government, commercial employers, and active workforce members.
This retirement saving framework aggressively encourages disciplined financial accumulation for golden years. It mandates that both the hiring firm and the individual salaried worker regularly deposit money into this specific investment account. These accumulated resources grow steadily throughout an employee’s entire working lifespan, allowing them to withdraw one massive interest bearing payout upon retirement.
The government declares stable annual interest returns on all held account balances. Both the corporate employer and the salaried employee must contribute exactly twelve percent of the basic pay plus dearness allowance into this account.
This retirement pension program generates steady monthly annuity payouts for registered workforce members who successfully accumulate funds inside their pension account. Should the primary contributor pass away, the regular payout transfers directly to their beneficiary. Importantly, workers make no personal contributions here. Instead, employers channel exactly 8.33% of the base wages plus dearness allowance. The accumulated retirement pension becomes payable to the employee once they reach 58 years old.
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