PF claim delayed? You may be eligible for additional interest if settlement exceeds this period

If your provident fund claim is delayed beyond the prescribed settlement period, you may be eligible for additional interest on the amount due. The interest is intended to compensate members for delays in settling eligible claims.
This was highlighted in a recent case where the Mumbai Consumer Commission ordered the EPFO to pay 6% annual interest to a retired employee to compensate for a 35-day delay in settling his PF claim worth ₹14.06 lakh.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) was held guilty of ‘deficiency in service’ as the retirement fund body failed to properly communicate about the issue with the joint declaration application, which resulted in the delay in settling the complainant's PF claim.
In June this year, the Ministry of Labour and Employment notified the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026, Employees' Pension Scheme, 2026 and Employees' Deposit-Linked Insurance Scheme, 2026 under the Code on Social Security, 2020. They came into force on June 29, 2026.
Under these updated schemes, EPFO is required to settle claims relating to provident fund withdrawals, pension and deposit-linked insurance within 20 days, provided the claim is complete in all respects.
This means salaried employees can now benefit from faster settlement of provident fund and seek compensation on delays, if applicable. The interest amount paid as a compensation depends on the facts of the case.
If an EPF official in charge fails to settle a claim within the prescribed timeline without a sufficient cause, then a penal interest at the rate of 12% per annum may be charged on the benefit amount, with the amount recoverable from the commissioner's salary, according to the notified rules.
If your provident fund remains unsettled even after the 20-day period, you can escalate the matter through the EPFO grievance redressal mechanism. Here's how you can escalate a delayed EPF claim:
Aggrieved PF claimants should ideally keep proper records of the claim submission and subsequent delay. In simple words, if a complete claim is not settled within the prescribed period, document it for later.
The commission ordered EPFO to pay interest at 6% per annum on ₹14,06,272 for the 35-day delay between November 9 and December 13, 2016. The provident fund body has been given 45 days to comply with the order.
The ruling shows the financial consequences of delayed PF settlements, particularly for retirees who rely on their accumulated savings. A delay of even a few weeks can create difficulties in meeting essential expenses.
The order also serves as a reminder to PF members to preserve copies of claim forms and supporting documents in their original form. Maintaining records and communicating with EPFO officials can help establish when a complete claim was submitted, which may be crucial if a dispute arises over the delay.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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