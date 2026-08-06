PF interest is not always tax-free — ₹2.5 lakh contribution rule explained

If you are a salaried employee in India, you must be contributing to Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) every month, while your employer also makes a matching contribution. This scheme is considered one of the safest retirement savings options because it offers tax benefits and allows your invested money to grow steadily through compounding over the years.
Because of these advantages, many employees assume that the interest earned on their PF balance is always always exempt from tax. However, a relatively recent tax rule may create confusion among employees, especially those who make higher voluntary contributions through VPF or contribute a large amount to their EPF account during a financial year.
The Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) is an optional extension of the EPF scheme, which allows salaried employees to contribute beyond the mandatory limit toward their retirement savings. The extra amount remains in your EPF account and your employer does not have to match this contribution.
Historically, VPF investments enjoyed the Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) tax status, meaning the contribution qualified for tax deduction, the interest earned remained tax-free, and the amount received on withdrawal was also exempt from tax, subject to applicable EPF rules.
However, since 2022, the central government has introduced a new rule restricting tax-free interest for very high contributors.
If your total annual PF contribution, including you and your employer's 12% contribution and VPF, exceeds ₹2,50,000 in a financial year, the interest earned on the excess amount becomes taxable.
The excess amount (above ₹2.5 lakh) will be added to your taxable income and taxed at your applicable slab rate.
Here are the tax benefits that VPF offers:
Under the latest EPF rules, both employers and employees contribute 12% of wages towards the provident fund. However, this mandatory contribution is linked to the statutory wage ceiling of ₹15,000 a month.
This means the compulsory contribution continues to be capped at ₹1,800 per month (12% of ₹15,000) each for the employee and the employer.
The key change in the EPF Scheme, 2026 is that it explicitly states that where an employee's monthly wages exceed the notified wage ceiling, both employer and employee contributions will ordinarily be restricted to the wage ceiling. Any contribution on wages above this limit will be voluntary from one or both parties, unless otherwise permitted under the rules.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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