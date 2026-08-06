PF interest is not always tax-free — ₹2.5 lakh contribution rule explained

If you are a salaried employee in India, you must be contributing to Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) every month, while your employer also makes a matching contribution. This scheme is considered one of the safest retirement savings options because it offers tax benefits and allows your invested money to grow steadily through compounding over the years.

Because of these advantages, many employees assume that the interest earned on their PF balance is always always exempt from tax. However, a relatively recent tax rule may create confusion among employees, especially those who make higher voluntary contributions through VPF or contribute a large amount to their EPF account during a financial year.

What is VPF and how does it work? The Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) is an optional extension of the EPF scheme, which allows salaried employees to contribute beyond the mandatory limit toward their retirement savings. The extra amount remains in your EPF account and your employer does not have to match this contribution.

Historically, VPF investments enjoyed the Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) tax status, meaning the contribution qualified for tax deduction, the interest earned remained tax-free, and the amount received on withdrawal was also exempt from tax, subject to applicable EPF rules.

However, since 2022, the central government has introduced a new rule restricting tax-free interest for very high contributors.

When does EPF interest become taxable? If your total annual PF contribution, including you and your employer's 12% contribution and VPF, exceeds ₹2,50,000 in a financial year, the interest earned on the excess amount becomes taxable.

The excess amount (above ₹2.5 lakh) will be added to your taxable income and taxed at your applicable slab rate.

Tax exemption: What about contributions? Here are the tax benefits that VPF offers:

Contribution of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh towards VPF is allowed as a deduction under Section 80C.

1.5 lakh towards VPF is allowed as a deduction under Section 80C. Any lumpsum amount earned from VPF would be exempt from tax provided the withdrawal is made after five years.

In case of partial or full withdrawal before such period of five years, the same would be subject to tax. Compulsory EPF contribution capped at ₹ 1,800 Under the latest EPF rules, both employers and employees contribute 12% of wages towards the provident fund. However, this mandatory contribution is linked to the statutory wage ceiling of ₹15,000 a month.

This means the compulsory contribution continues to be capped at ₹1,800 per month (12% of ₹15,000) each for the employee and the employer.

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