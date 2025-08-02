PF rules: How does employer contribution in EPFO work? Explained in five points

EPFO Rules: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) makes it mandatory for all companies with 20 or more employees to sign up for its PF scheme in order to build a safe nest for workers after their retirement.

As per PF rules, both employees and employers are required to pay a certain amount, in line with the employee's salary, towards their provident fund. The amount is deducted from the basic salary of the employee, and the employer must match the amount as part of their contribution.

However, in your pay slip, you may see the employer contributing much less than you in your PF account. In this article, we explain why it happens and how employer contribution in PF account works.