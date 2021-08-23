Employees Provident Funds ( EPF ) subscribers, you need to file your EPF nominations digitally soon to avail ofbenefits. In this regard, the retirement fund body has recently issued a notification urging all to file their e-Nomination so that the social security of the account holder’s family can be ensured. “Members should file e-Nomination today to provide #SocialSecurity to their families. Follow these easy steps to file EPF/EPS nomination digitally." the EPFO posted a demonstration video showing the step-by-step guide on how to do it.

EPFO provides provident funds, pension benefits to the members on their retirement and family pension & insurance benefits to their families in case of the untimely death of the member. EPFO is the country's principal organization responsible for providing social security benefits to the organized/semi-organized sector workforce covered under the statute of EPF & MP Act, 1952.

Here is how to file EPF nomination digitally

Go to the official EPFO website.

Click on the ‘Services’ option.

Then click on the ‘For Employees’ section.

Once you are redirected, click on the ‘Member UAN/Online Service’ option.

You will be redirected to the official Member e-SEWA portal, where you have to log in. Do so using your UAN, password and captcha code for the same.

Go to the ‘Manage’ tab on the drop-down menu and select E-Nomination

Select the ‘Yes’ option to update the family declaration

Click on ‘Add Family Details’

Select ‘Nomination Details’ so that you can declare the total amount of the share.

Once you have done that, click on ‘Save EPF Nomination’.

After you move to the next page, click on the ‘E-sign’ option to generate the One-Time Password (OTP).

This will be sent to the mobile number that is linked with your Aadhaar card.

Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

In May, India’s retirement fund manager had raised the death insurance benefits for subscribers of its employees’ deposit-linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme. In a gazette notification, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said the minimum death insurance has been increased to ₹2.5 lakh and the maximum to ₹7 lakh, from the earlier limits of ₹2 lakh and ₹6 lakh, respectively.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics