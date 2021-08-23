PF subscribers: Follow this new rule to receive benefits worth 7 lakh

Employees Provident Funds (EPF) subscribers, you need to file your EPF nominations digitally soon to avail ofbenefits. In this regard, the retirement fund body has recently issued a notification urging all to file their e-Nomination so that the social security of the account holder’s family can be ensured. “Members should file e-Nomination today to provide #SocialSecurity to their families. Follow these easy steps to file EPF/EPS nomination digitally." the EPFO posted a demonstration video showing the step-by-step guide on how to do it.