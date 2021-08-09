I worked with my previous employer from November 2011 to June 2015 and made the last contribution to that company’s provident fund (PF) trust in June 2015. Till date, I have not transferred the accruals to another PF account. I have also not made any withdrawal in the past six years. Therefore, if I withdraw my PF now, will TDS be deducted automatically or will I have to pay the tax directly to the income tax department?

—Abhay

We have assumed that the PF trust of your previous company is a recognized entity.

From a tax perspective, according to Section 10(12) read with Rule 8 of Part A of Fourth Schedule of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the accumulated PF balance due and payable to the employee, i.e., balance to his credit on the date of cessation of his employment, is exempt from tax if he has rendered continuous service for a period of five years or more.

Where there are multiple employers and the PF balances are transferred to the PF account with the most recent employer, the cumulative period of employment with all the employers is required to be seen for the purpose of evaluating whether the employee has rendered continuous service for five years or more.

In the instant case, you have not transferred your PF balance from the previous employer to the latest PF account, and you have worked for less than five years with your last employer.

So, the PF balance with your first employer is taxable on withdrawal in accordance with Rule 9 of Part A of Fourth Schedule of the Act.

Accordingly, upon withdrawal, the PF trust should ideally deduct full TDS at applicable rates under Section 192(4) of the Act.

However, in addition to the TDS deducted, if there is any balance tax liability payable on the same, the same would need to be discharged by you either by way of advance tax or self-assessment tax.

Parizad Sirwalla is partner and head, global mobility services, tax, KPMG in India.

