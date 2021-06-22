In the instant case, as you had rendered 8 years of service with your initial employer, you have already rendered a continuous period of service for more than 5 years. Further, assuming you shall transfer your PF balance of your initial employer to the current employer, continuous period of employment shall be more than five years for the purpose of evaluating the continuous period for your current employer as well, irrespective of the duration of your current employment. Hence, as and when you withdraw the PF balance from your current employer (including amount transferred from your PF account with initial employer) on ceasing employment there the same could be considered as tax free.

