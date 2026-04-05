EPFO 3.0 PF withdrawal rules: How much provident fund balance can you withdraw using ATM and UPI?

PF withdrawal rules under EPFO 3.0: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation introduced the EPFO 3.0 last year to modernise the retirement body's digital framework and operational procedures. EPFO 3.0 is expected to be fully implemented by mid-2026, with its goal being able to provide beneficiaries with a seamless experience.
Under EPFO 3.0, several significant changes have been proposed, including smoother access to provident fund, auto-claim settlement, instant PF withdrawal using ATM and UPI, and seamless fund transfers to bank accounts of the employee's choice.
Members will also be able to check their PF balance on UPI under EPFO 3.0.
One of the most significant changes under EPFO 3.0 is the availability of the option to withdraw PF money using ATM and UPI. PF balance withdrawal through UPI and ATM will eliminate the hassle of visiting banks or EPFO offices to get the money that belongs to you.
However, there are certain limits and conditions which are discussed below.
The EPFO may limit the maximum limit of withdrawing PF balance using UPI or ATM to 50% of the total amount in the account. This is to help members save the remaining balance and use it during emergency situation.
According to multiple media reports, EPFO will introduce ATM cards for members, allowing them to withdraw money directly through ATMs. These PF withdrawal cards will be linked to the PF account of the account holders.
EPFO members need to meet certain eligibility criteria to be able to withdraw PF money seamlessly. Members must have an active Universal Account Number (UAN). The mobile number and UAN must be in active condition. Moreover, the UAN must be linked with KYC documents like Aadhaar, PAN, account number and IFSC code.
In order to provide seamless service, EPFO has tied up with 32 public and private sector banks so that the employers can directly pay the PF contributions to the banks to reduce PF claim processing times.
State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI Bank, Federal Bank, RBL Bank, South Indian Bank, Karnataka Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, City Union Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Bandhan Bank, HSBC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Development Bank of Singapore (DBS), Development Credit Bank (DCB)
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