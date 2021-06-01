PF withdrawals may impact your retirement savings

NEW DELHI : In order to provide a helping hand to people facing financial difficulties amid the second wave of covid-19 pandemic, the government has allowed Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) members to make one more withdrawal from their provident fund account. Last year, in March, the government had announced this facility, which gave the employee the option to make a non-refundable withdrawal of either basic wages of three months plus dearness allowance, or 75% of the balance, whichever is lower.

According to EPFO, it has settled ₹2,367,65 crore covid claims under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY). As per the data 740,000 claims were made under the scheme.

As many people are opting to withdraw money from their provident fund, experts are advising them to be mindful of the fact that this will impact their retirement savings.

“It is not recommendable to withdraw funds from long-term savings meant for retirement. Withdrawing from provident funds would mean losing out the compounding effect on your savings and you may not be able to achieve the desired corpus required at the time of retirement," said Rishad Manekia, founder and MD, Kairos Capital.

Provident fund money shouldn’t be your first choice when in need of an emergency. In case you have fixed deposits or other investments which are more liquid, you can opt for them. In fact, to tide over such emergencies, it is important that you have an emergency fund.

“Ideally one should have an emergency fund to tap during the time of crisis. But if such a fund is not there, one should look for liquidating fixed deposits or assets such as gold jewellery if available," said Manekia.

It is always advisable to have an emergency corpus to meet any exigency. These days experts are advising people to have emergency corpus of up to 12 months as covid pandemic has led to many losing their jobs or income due to shutting down of businesses.

“An emergency fund is a must; one should have at least 6-12 months of expenses in bank account and liquid funds, which can be used in hours of need. Make sure you keep aside some portion of your income for an emergency fund on a regular basis," said Manekia.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.