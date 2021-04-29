Amid coronavirus pandemic, opening of National Pension System (NPS) account has become much easier now. Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), on 27 April, issued a press release stating that it has allowed the Aadhaar-based online KYC process for onboarding of new subscribers under the NPS.

At present, the registration under e-NPS occurs either through aadhaar offline e-KYC or through PAN and bank account.

The NSDLCRA has now enabled the Aadhaar based online e-KYC authentication functionality for NPS subscriber registration in the e-NPS platform.

The e-NPS is the online NPS onboarding portal hosted by the Central Record Keeping Agencies (CRA) appointed by PFRDA wherein one can register and contribute online into NPS, and the existing subscriber can activate their tier-II account.

The online aadhaar e-KYC will simplify the process of account opening which offers the subscribers, a unique digital experience with instantaneous generation of Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN).

Prerequisites of registration through aadhaar

1. Aadhaar Number or 16-digit virtual identification (VID) Number provided by UIDAI

2. Aadhaar registered mobile number

Process for subscriber registration through Aadhaar based eKYC on eNPS platform

1. To open an NPS account online using Aadhaar, Subscribers need to visit the e-NPS portal

2. Subscribers need to click on “National Pension System" and subsequently click on the “Registration" option.

3. Subscribers are now required to select the category of account opening - “Individual Subscriber" or “Corporate Subscriber" category. Further, the applicant’s status has to be selected from “Citizen of India" or “Non-Resident of India (NRI)" or “Overseas Citizen of India (OCI)".

4. The subscribers need to select the “Aadhaar Online/Offline KYC" option during registration and select the ‘Tier types’ for account opening.

5. To continue with the “Aadhaar online" process, subscribers are required to select and provide “Aadhaar" (12-digit) or “Virtual ID" (16-digit) number provided by UIDAI and click “Generate OTP". In case, Virtual ID is not available then Subscribers need to generate the VID.

6. For generation of One-Time Password (OTP) subscribers are required to click on the “Generate OTP" and submit the OTP received on the mobile number registered in Aadhaar.

7. After submission of OTP along with the consent to use Aadhaar details, the demographic details (Name, Gender, Date of Birth, Address, photograph, etc.) will be fetched from Aadhaar records.

8. Other mandatory details need to be completed by Subscriber in order to complete the NPS registration process.

9. Subscribers are required to make an NPS contribution and complete the digital registration process through digital authentication (OTP on the registered mobile number and email ID or eSign).

