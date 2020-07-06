PFRDA allows NPS to invest in Bharat Bond ETF, other short-term debt

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has allowed the National Pension System (NPS) corporate debt funds to invest up to 10% of their assets in debt with residual maturity below three years. Previously, only higher maturity corporate debt was allowed.

PFRDA has also allowed pension funds to invest up to 5% of their assets in public sector units’ (PSUs) debt ETFs such as Bharat Bond ETFs. Two variants of the latter are slated to be launched on 14 July.

Apart from these tweaks, the pension regulator has hiked maximum allocation to money market instruments in pension funds from 5% to 10% in certain types of pension funds.

The changes to the investment guidelines will allow such funds to shift the maturity profile of their portfolios lower and reduce their interest rate risk. It can also enhance liquidity in the funds. So far a high maturity has benefitted pension funds.

According to data from the NPS Trust, returns of corporate bond funds in tier I NPS funds ranged from 10.4% to 13.9% over the past one year (as of 26 June), as interest rates fell. However, a rise in interest rates in the future can also have the opposite effect on pension fund returns.

PFRDA has further stipulated that such short-term debt must be AAA-rated by at least two rating agencies. The changes apply to corporate bond funds for all NPS variants such as central government plan, state government plan, corporate plan and all citizens model.

Apart from this, PFRDA has also hiked the maximum limit for money market instruments, including liquid funds, in the NPS from 5% to 10%.

This hike applies to equity funds of NPS (all citizens) tier I and tier II apart from corporate and government bond funds of NPS tier I but not other plans such as central or state government.

The hike will also allow pension fund managers to move from equity into the short-term debt instruments as a tactical allocation.

A chief investment officer (CIO) of a pension fund welcomed the change but added that it will be difficult to segregate new debt paper from debt paper purchased under the old rules. “We already have debt instruments of less than three-year maturity. This is because the three-year maturity rule applies at the time of making the investment. The maturity of such paper has fallen since then," the CIO said on condition of anonymity.

