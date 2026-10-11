PFRDA brings NPS Tatkal to PhonePe and BHIM: How to open an NPS account online in 3 simple steps?

The National Pension System (NPS) Tatkal facility is now available on PhonePe and BHIM, allowing eligible users to open a pension account through a three-step digital process. The facility offers a simpler route to start retirement savings through payment apps, reducing the effort involved in registering for the scheme.
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) announced the availability of the facility in a post on X on 6 October. The move brings NPS account opening to widely used digital payment platforms, potentially making it easier for first-time investors to begin planning for retirement. However, users should check their bank's eligibility and understand the scheme's investment risks and withdrawal rules before opening an account.
PFRDA's announcement outlines a three-step process for opening an NPS account through the supported payment apps. Users can access the NPS Tatkal facility, enter the required details and select an eligible bank account, and complete the initial contribution through UPI.
Once the details and payment are successfully verified, the subscriber can obtain a Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN), which serves as the unique identification number for the NPS account.
Users should check whether the NPS Tatkal option is available on their app and whether their bank is supported before starting the process. Not every bank account linked to a payment app will necessarily be eligible for onboarding.
The minimum initial contribution reported for NPS Tatkal is ₹250. Users should verify the amount and applicable requirements displayed during registration before making the payment.
Opening an account through a payment app does not change how NPS investments work. Contributions are invested in market-linked instruments, and returns depend on the performance of the selected pension fund and the investment options chosen by the subscriber. NPS is designed for long-term retirement savings, so investors should assess their investment horizon and risk appetite before contributing.
NPS offers two main account types. Tier I is the primary retirement account, with withdrawals subject to prescribed conditions. Tier II is an optional investment account available to eligible Tier I subscribers and offers greater withdrawal flexibility.
Investors should also distinguish between opening an account and making subsequent contributions. Digital payment platforms provide a convenient route for transactions, but account holders must still follow NPS rules governing investments, withdrawals and exit from the scheme.
For people who have not yet started saving for retirement, NPS Tatkal offers another digital entry point. Before signing up, they should confirm the facility's availability on their preferred app, check bank eligibility and understand the scheme's long-term conditions.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.