PFRDA chief on the next phase of NPS: more competition, assured income and wider access

What makes you believe that NPS Swasthya will be a success?

It being a group structure, the premiums are 30-40% cheaper than what is available in the market. Moreover, we have reduced the waiting period from two years to one year because insurers are also keen to acquire this large pool of customers. They do not have to incur the usual customer-acquisition and distribution costs that could very well be above 25%. The pension fund and point of persons (PoPs) are bringing the customers to them. Insurers do not have to pay them.