PFRDA chief on the next phase of NPS: more competition, assured income and wider access

Aprajita SharmaHarsh Kumar
6 min read9 Oct 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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PFRDA's Sivasubramanian Ramann discusses initiatives like NPS Swasthya and RIS to enhance retirement coverage.(Mint)
Summary
PFRDA chief S. Ramann discusses the future of NPS, a proposed retirement income scheme, greater competition in annuities, NPS Swasthya, gig workers and grievance redressal.

The retirement landscape is evolving beyond simply accumulating a corpus, with greater focus on how savers can generate a steady income after retirement.

In an interview, Sivasubramanian Ramann, chairperson, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), discusses the regulator’s plans for National Pension System (NPS), the proposed Retirement Income Scheme (RIS), the future of annuities and efforts to widen retirement coverage. He also talks about NPS Swasthya, the growing participation of gig workers, corporate NPS and the regulator’s efforts to improve grievance redressal.

How will PFRDA handle health insurance claims under NPS Swasthya if insurers reject them?

We have tried to address some of the real needs of citizens, particularly those aged 55 and above, who find it difficult to get health insurance. Our market feedback suggests that most people in this age group do not get a health policy because insurers may not accept them.

There is another problem. Many people have health insurance through their employers, but once they leave the corporate sector, they may find it difficult to buy a fresh policy. Even if they get one, the premium could be significantly high thus being unaffordable. This is one of the reasons for introducing NPS Swasthya.

But when it comes to claims, we cannot change the way the insurance and healthcare industries behave today. That will have to evolve through the insurance regulator and through greater coordination between hospitals and insurers.

What makes you believe that NPS Swasthya will be a success?

It being a group structure, the premiums are 30-40% cheaper than what is available in the market. Moreover, we have reduced the waiting period from two years to one year because insurers are also keen to acquire this large pool of customers. They do not have to incur the usual customer-acquisition and distribution costs that could very well be above 25%. The pension fund and point of persons (PoPs) are bringing the customers to them. Insurers do not have to pay them.

Also Read | NPS Swasthya: How the new healthcare savings model works

Could employers use NPS Swasthya instead of their existing group health insurance?

A few companies have already approached us asking whether they can substitute their existing corporate health policy with NPS Swasthya because it is significantly cheaper. They could also use the savings to provide additional benefits or a higher cover. There could also be an arrangement between the employer and employees where the company covers the deductible. This could still be cheaper than the employer paying the entire insurance premium.

What kind of entities will the new digital POP framework bring into NPS?

The digital POP framework is a separate initiative aimed at significantly expanding the distribution network. The eligibility requirements are more flexible because these entities will operate through PFRDA's digital platforms, NPS Tatkal and Star NPS. The Common Service Centre (CSC) platform is another existing channel, but that is limited to CSCs.

The digital POP framework is a separate initiative aimed at significantly expanding the distribution network

Why have corporate and voluntary NPS not grown faster?

Corporate NPS accounts have actually grown rapidly, and corporate NPS assets under management have grown faster than government NPS. The issue is that employees already contribute to Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), they feel uncomfortable making an additional contribution to NPS.

Our message to corporates is that there should be an allocation for both EPF and NPS. EPF contribution can be limited to 12% of the 25,000 per month threshold that is 3000, while the additional contribution that is comfortable to employees can go into NPS. We have no plans to make NPS mandatory

What role do gig workers have in the growth of NPS?

This segment is working well under NPS because many gig workers are financially aware and actively ask for NPS contributions. The key issue is access. If it becomes easy for a platform worker to contribute, adoption can improve significantly. NPS Tatkal is solving for it. Platforms such as Uber, Swiggy, Zomato and Urban Company deduct a specified amount when making payments to workers and transfer it directly to NPS.

What is PFRDA focusing on beyond building retirement savings?

Innovation in payout. We are taking considerable inspiration from the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). One question we are examining is whether citizens can be offered a minimum assured return based on the corpus they accumulate and the asset allocation they choose. This is different from an annuity. The idea is to provide an assured amount based on the accumulated corpus and the investment framework.

RIS was the first product to emerge from the committee looking at these issues. The committee is also examining whether a market-based guarantee mechanism is possible. If you have a guarantee, it could potentially provide income for a much longer period, even for life, because someone has to stand behind that guarantee.

The larger issue is that people do not necessarily want to give up their accumulated corpus. Traditionally, pensions have worked on a pooled model. The pension amount may differ as per one’s contributions, but it ensures a lifelong, inflation-indexed pension. The UPS follows this approach.

However, retirees are increasingly questioning the trade-off involved in pooling. If they die early, they may worry that a part of the corpus they accumulated effectively remains in the pool rather than going to their family. An individual-corpus model, in contrast, gives retirees greater ownership over their accumulated savings, with the unutilised corpus available to nominees after their death.

Will annuities become less important as these models evolve?

As long as the law requires an annuity, it will remain part of the system. However, the annuity need not necessarily come only from a life insurance company. Other forms of annuity could also be permitted, potentially allowing pension funds and other entities to offer annuity products and bringing more competition into the market.

Also Read | Higher pension planning: Why your salary and PF records need to be in order

What are the biggest complaints from NPS subscribers?

A major concern has been delays in processing, particularly at the level of nodal officers. We have therefore completely revamped the grievance-redressal system. The process is being reduced from around 201 days to 66 days, including the ombudsman period. The NPS Trust has also been removed from the grievance process so that PFRDA can directly put pressure on nodal officers to resolve issues.

We have created a separate function for grievance redressal. The first level will be handled by the intermediary or POP, while the second level will come directly to us.

We are also using Pension Sahayak to resolve what were earlier treated as grievances. For example, if a subscriber could not see a contribution or wanted to know their balance, that would earlier become a grievance because the systems did not provide information quickly. With real-time information now available, many such issues can be resolved at the query stage itself and will not become grievances.

What is the biggest misconception people have about NPS?

Short-term outlook.

People look at short-term returns and if those are lower, they get disappointed. We are moving towards a regime where one-year returns may not be displayed on the website. NPS is a long-term product, so we believe the minimum return period to be showcased should be three-year. The mutual fund industry can cater to short-term needs. NPS needs to be viewed differently, with a focus on long-term retirement outcomes.

Also Read | New EPF wage ceiling: What changes for your PF, pension and insurance

About the Authors

Aprajita Sharma

A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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