PFRDA chief on the next phase of NPS: more competition, assured income and wider access

The retirement landscape is evolving beyond simply accumulating a corpus, with greater focus on how savers can generate a steady income after retirement.
In an interview, Sivasubramanian Ramann, chairperson, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), discusses the regulator’s plans for National Pension System (NPS), the proposed Retirement Income Scheme (RIS), the future of annuities and efforts to widen retirement coverage. He also talks about NPS Swasthya, the growing participation of gig workers, corporate NPS and the regulator’s efforts to improve grievance redressal.