PFRDA clarifies nomination rules post death of NPS subscribers1 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 02:21 PM IST
Any changes in the nomination post death of the subscriber using the deceased subscribers‘ login credentials shall be treated as invalid.
The Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) has clarified nomination rules to be followed post the death of an NPS or National Pension System subscriber.