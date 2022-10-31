PFRDA clarifies nomination rules post death of NPS subscribers

Subscribers covered under Govt Sector (sub-clause(c) of Regulation 3) and Corporate sub-clause(c) of Regulation 4, where no valid nomination exists in accordance with exit regulations: At the time of exit of such subscriber on account of death, the nomination, if any existing in the records of such subscriber with his or her employer for the purpose of receiving other admissible terminal benefits shall be treated as nomination exercised for the purposes of receiving benefits under the NPS as per the provisions of Exit Regulations 32(xii).