PFRDA doesn’t allow investment in unlisted debt: Chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) does not allow NPS pension funds to invest in unlisted debt paper, its chairman, Supratim Bandyopadhyay told Mint on Monday. This issue of unlisted debt came into the limelight after the shock winding up of six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund.

Mutual fund regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) allows investment in unlisted debt, but as credit issues exploded in the industry, it imposed a limit of 10% of the total corpus in such papers. This was originally set to be achieved by June 2020, but has now been extended to December 2020.

Listing of debt papers has two benefits. It allows these papers to be traded on the exchanges and hence there is better price discovery. Listing also requires additional disclosures for the issuers of corporate debt. Sumit Shukla, CEO, HDFC Pension Fund also highlighted the fact that PFRDA does not allow investment in corporate debt rated below AA. “Even for AA, I need approval from my board. In addition the NPS Trust checks our investments on a quarterly basis," he said. NPS funds have been affected by some corporate defaults such as DHFL, but the damage has not significantly affected them.

According to Value Research data as of 8 May, returns on NPS Corporate Debt Plans (Asset Class C) have ranged from 11.43% to 13.59% over the past one year. NPS pension funds hold long-dated bonds, which gain heavily when interest rates fall. This has helped returns in a big way over the past year. But it can also reverse course sharply if interest rates rise due to higher inflation. A long-term period provides a more accurate picture. Over the past five years, returns of NPS Corporate Bond Plans have ranged from 9.20% to 9.65%. These figures are for NPS tier-I, with NPS tier-II delivering similar numbers. Interest rate risk aside, a cautious approach by the regulator has prevented credit risk from hurting NPS funds in a big way. The very low expense ratio that pension fund managers are allowed to charge (0.01% of assets) have also provided an additional benefit to the investors in the NPS.

NPS tier-I has a lock-in till the age of 60, although tax-free partial withdrawals for specific purposes are allowed up to 25% of your contributions. On maturity, 60% of the NPS corpus can be withdrawn tax-free. There is no lock-in for NPS tier-II. However a lack of clarity on the taxation of NPS tier-II has prevented it from taking off in a big way. According to data from the NPS Trust, all variants of NPS collectively have Assets under Management (AUM) of around ₹4.2 lakh crore, as of 30 April, 2020.













