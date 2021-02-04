NPS accounts: Now, NRIs can use D-Remit facility for deposits from bank accounts

NEW DELHI : The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has allowed NRI subscribers to use the direct remittance, or D-Remit, facility that will facilitate contributions to NPS or National Pension Scheme directly from their bank accounts.

PFRDA has now decided to extend the option of contribution into NPS (National Pension System) through D-Remit to NRI-NPS subscribers, who can contribute to their NPS accounts from funds in their Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) or Non-Resident External Account (NRE) accounts, it said in a release.

Also, at the time of withdrawal, the proceeds of NPS shall be credited into NRO/NRE account of NRI subscribers, and repatriation would be done as per applicable FEMA guidelines, PFRDA said.

Under D-Remit, the contributions received at trustee bank before 9.30 am on any bank working day are considered for same-day investment.

The D-Remit facility not only eases the process of deposit of the contributions by the subscribers, but also optimises the investment returns by providing them the NAV of the date of deposit of contribution, if the contribution is made before the cut-off time.

Further, through the D-Remit facility, NPS subscribers can set up Systematic Investment Plan or SIP (through auto debit instructions in net banking) by which periodical and regular contributions will be deposited into their accounts.

NPS subscribers who want to make their voluntary contributions through D-Remit would be required to access CRA System and generate a Virtual ID linked to their PRAN.

The minimum value of D Remit is Rs. 500 per transaction. PFRDA had rolled out the D-Remit feature for automatic contributions in October 2020.

Till date, 1.23 lakh D-Remit IDs have been created by NPS subscribers to avail the benefit of D Remit and same-day investment, said the regulator.

How to activate D-Remit Facility on your NPS account:

1) NPS subscribers can access CRA system and generate account wise virtual IDs. Virtual IDs are unique for Tier I and Tier II accounts. Only active NPS subscribers who also also net banking customers of banks can avail benefit of R-Remit feature.

2) NPS customer can go to these two links to create virtual ids.

https://cra-nsdl.com/CRAOnline/VirtualIdCreation.html

https://enps.kfintech.com/dremit/prelogindremit/

3) While generating virtual id, the subscriber will be sent an OTP for authentication. Mobile number needs to be compulsorily registered in PRAN or Permanent Retirement Account Number in the CRA system.

4) The generation of the virtual id is a one-time activity and these ids are permanently attached to PRAN for the purpose of D-Remit.

5) After logging into the net banking, the subscriber needs to add the virtual id as beneficiary with the unique IFSC details of the trustee bank to transfer fund or set up auto debit from their bank accounts.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via