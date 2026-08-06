PFRDA extends NPS same-day investment deadline to improve subscriber experience, enhance operational efficiency

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), as per an official notification released on 4 August, has extended the cut-off time for the receipt of National Pension System (NPS) contributions by the Trustee Bank for same-day investment from the earlier 11 am to 1:30 pm, on a given business settlement day.

The regulator clearly explained the rationale behind this move, saying, "The National Pension System (NPS) has been designed as an efficient, transparent and technology-driven retirement savings framework."

It added that the change is part of PFRDA's "continuous endeavour to enhance subscriber experience and improve operational efficiency" through new digital methods and process enhancements across the NPS ecosystem.

Revised deadline to facilitate same-day investment Under the newly revised framework, "The cut-off time for receipt of NPS contributions by the Trustee Bank for consideration for same-day investment has been extended to 1:30 PM on a Business Settlement Day from the 11 AM cut-off earlier."

The regulator clarified that "NPS contributions received by the Trustee Bank up to 1:30 PM on a Business Settlement Day, which are subsequently matched and booked successfully, shall be considered for investment on the same day." Any units for such contributions will also continue to be allocated based primarily on the application closing date and the Net Asset Value (NAV) on the day.

The extended cut-off will apply to all categories of NPS contributions received through:

Government Nodal Offices

Points of Presence (PoPs)

eNPS and D-Remit

BBPS and UPI

STAR NPS and Tatkal NPS

Other operational contribution channels New timeline applicable across all major NPS contribution channels In light of these developments, PFRDA has advised subscribers and associated intermediaries to initiate fund transfers well in advance to ensure contributions reach the respective Trustee Bank by 1:30 pm. The notification says, "This would enable eligible contributions to be considered for same-day investment and thereby facilitating timely investment and ensuring that the benefit of the extended cut-off is passed on to the subscribers."

The regulator has also instructed all associated intermediaries and stakeholders to align their operational and technological processes with the revised deadline to ensure no glitches and a seamless implementation of the same-day investment framework.

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