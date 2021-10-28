The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA) has announced the launch of Aadhaar-based e-KYC (know-your-customer) facility. If a person wants to open Atal Pension Yojana (APY) account, he/she can do so by verifying details with Aadhaar based e-KYC process online.

Currently, one can open APY account by visiting bank branch. One can also subscribe to APY through net banking or digital modes provided by APY service providers.

The PFRDA issued a circular dated October 27, that said, “Now in order to further increase the outreach and simplify the process of subscription, CRA (Central Recordkeeping agency) would be providing digital on boarding based through Aadhaar eKYC as an additional option." Aadhaar XML based on boarding has already been made available for the benefit of Subscribers. These processes are paperless.

How it works

The PFRDA circular said that the information fetched from the prospective subscribers through e KYC technology framework viz Aadhaar details, demographic information, pension amount, mode of payment etc. shall be shared with the respective banks where the subscribers' savings bank account is maintained through online information exchange for setting up of auto debit for the specified amount/mode. Post opening of APY account, the subsequent servicing of subscribers would be offered by the respective APY-SP.

Further, all the APY accounts are to be seeded with Aadhaar number for which the CRA will be providing a functionality for facilitating the Aadhaar seeding of the existing APY subscribers through the proper consent mechanism. Additionally, APY-SPs can also collect the Aadhaar details from their associated subscribers with due consent which would then be shared with CRA for seeding.

CRA is advised to engage with all APY-SPs for system level integration so as to provide the functionality viz e KYC based APY on-boarding and consent framework for Aadhaar seeding at the earliest, said PFRDA circular.

