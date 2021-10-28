PFRDA launches facility for online opening of APY subscription

The PFRDA circular said that the information fetched from the prospective subscribers through e KYC technology framework viz Aadhaar details, demographic information, pension amount, mode of payment etc. shall be shared with the respective banks where the subscribers' savings bank account is maintained through online information exchange for setting up of auto debit for the specified amount/mode. Post opening of APY account, the subsequent servicing of subscribers would be offered by the respective APY-SP.