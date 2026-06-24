PFRDA launches Pension Sahayak portal: File NPS grievances via mobile number, OTP in 22 languages

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has introduced the ‘Pension Sahayak’ portal. This is an artificial intelligence (AI) powered portal. It serves as a grievance redressal forum, aimed at resolving pension-related issues and complaints faster and more seamlessly.

This particular platform replaces the older Central Grievance Management System (CGMS). It comes up with marked changes and improvements. The new portal focuses on leveraging artificial intelligence, digital tools, and modern methods to enhance the user experience for National Pension System (NPS) subscribers.

This highlights the need for proper understanding, acknowledgement, and adoption on the part of subscribers, and continues knowledge building to better use this platform in a meaningful way for their benefit.

A simpler and more accessible grievance system One of the most vital improvements post-introduction of the new platform is the removal of the complexities associated with login requirements. Subscribers and aspiring new users of the platform can now access and check the portal using just their registered credentials, i.e., mobile number and a one-time password (OTP).

Also Read | Retirement planning needs a new lens in a changing financial world

This development eliminates the need to remember PRAN-based credentials and related factors. Furthermore, the platform is designed to support up to 22 Indian languages through proper integration with Bhashini, allowing users to file complaints and raise grievances in their preferred language via text or voice.

These unique features help the newly introduced platform stand out and make meaningful differences in the user experience. Keeping these factors in mind, let us look at several other features of the platform and the associated benefits that can be derived from it if subscribed to.

Feature Benefit to Subscribers Mobile OTP Login Quick and hassle-free access Support for 22 Languages Greater accessibility across India Voice-Based Complaint Filing Easier use for senior citizens and rural users AI-Powered Query Resolution Instant responses and smart grievance routing Automatic Escalation Mechanism Faster resolution of unresolved complaints

Greater transparency and accountability Therefore, the objective of introducing ‘Pension Sahayak’ is to assist users in tracking their complaints at every stage, viewing clear updates, and effectively monitoring resolution timelines.

Furthermore, subscribers can also provide ratings on the quality of grievance resolution and handling. So that the platforms take this feedback and continuously improve. If the grievance, problem, or issue remains unresolved, it can also be escalated to the NPS Trust or the Ombudsman through the same platform. Whereas any delayed cases or pending resolutions are automatically escalated by the system.

Also Read | 5 retirement planning mistakes that could cost you lakhs in the future

In summary, with its AI-driven capabilities and features, multilingual support and transparent tracking mechanisms, ‘Pension Sahayak’ marks a meaningful step towards building a more transparent, effective, inclusive and accommodating pension grievance redressal ecosystem in the country.