PFRDA launches StAR NPS: How the new digital onboarding process works and charges applicable

Subscribing to the National Pension System (NPS) is set to become easier and more seamless with the launch of StAR NPS, a new digital onboarding platform aimed at making NPS enrolment and contributions more convenient while reducing paperwork and operational delays for new subscribers.
The new platform, developed by BSE Technologies Private Limited (BTPL), has been operationalised for use by Points of Presence (PoPs), which act as intermediaries for NPS enrolment and servicing, according to a circular by PFRDA on Thursday.
“The platform is intended to provide a technology-enabled assisted onboarding journey for NPS subscribers through PoPs and their associated network of various categories of Pension Agents,” it said.
StAR NPS has been designed as a technology-driven platform that allows PoPs and their distribution partners, such as pension agents and mutual fund distributors, to onboard NPS subscribers through a paperless digital process. The platform facilitates electronic registration, document verification and contribution processing, reducing the need for manual intervention.
The system connects multiple entities within the NPS ecosystem, including Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs) and the Trustee Bank, enabling exchange of subscriber data and transaction information seamlessly. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has clarified that BTPL will act only as a technology service provider and will not undertake any regulated intermediary activities.
The onboarding process will be carried out through a fully digital process on the ‘StAR NPS’ platform. This is how the entire journey will be carried out:
Upon successful completion of KYC and onboarding formalities, the subscriber will initiate the first contribution through the platform.
One notable feature is the fund flow mechanism. Instead of routing the funds through PoP accounts, contributions of the subscribers will be remitted directly to the Trustee Bank, the circular noted.
Once funds are received and confirmed, a Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) will be generated through integration with CRA systems.
PFRDA has clarified that the onboarding journey under the ‘StAR NPS’ platform is an assisted model facilitated through PoPs or their engaged pension agents.
Accordingly, the registration charge has been fixed at ₹200 along with applicable taxes. However, subscribers cannot be charged any amount beyond the prescribed onboarding fee.
“The subscriber shall not be charged any amount over and above the prescribed onboarding charges at the time of registration under this framework,” the circular noted. Additionally, any platform access or utilisation charges imposed by BTPL will have to be borne by the respective PoPs.
Currently this framework shall be applicable only to:
PFRDA has also clarified that the introduction of ‘StAR NPS’ does not change choices that are available to subscribers under the scheme.
Investors still have the option to choose their preferred pension fund manager, investment choice, asset allocation pattern, and other related preferences in accordance with the existing framework issued by PFRDA from time to time.
The body has specifically noted that while CRAs may be auto-assigned through a round-robin system, investment-related decisions will remain entirely with the subscriber.
Although the platform introduces a new digital interface to the onboarding process, PFRDA has clarified that the regulatory and compliance responsibilities of PoPs remain unchanged. PoPs will continue handle key functions such as KYC verification, due diligence, grievance redressal, record maintenance and compliance obligations under anti-money laundering regulations.
The regulator has also specified that pension agents will function only as facilitators and cannot perform regulated intermediary functions. Further, the launch of StAR NPS does not modify the existing rules relating to withdrawals and exits under the NPS framework. Any major changes to the platform's architecture or processes will require prior approval from PFRDA.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.