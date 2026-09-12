PFRDA looking to allow workers registered on e-Shram portal to open pension accounts via mobile phone, says Chairman

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority is looking at technology solutions in order to allow workers from the informal sector, who are registered on the e-Shram portal to open pension accounts using their mobile phone, PFRDA Chairperson Sivasubramanian Ramann said, PTI reported.
Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 this week, Ramann said the move would be aimed at expanding pension coverage among the large informal workforce. A number of these workers do not receive regular monthly salary or pay income tax, the report added.
According to Ramann, the PFRDA could put the Labour Ministry's e-Shram database to use and enable option to open pension accounts through simple stepwise process using mobile phones.
He said, “We also have a very large database created by the Ministry of Labour on the e-Shram database. It is a well-refined and authentic database containing many of the fields that are already required to open a pension account. We are, therefore, looking at how people, who are already registered on the database, can be enabled to open pension accounts through a simple, few-click process on their mobile phones. Once the account is opened, they can use UPI to make contributions to it.”
According to Ramann, the regulator is exploring the use of the e-Shram database to facilitate pension account opening as it already contains many of the fields required to open a pension account, enabling a simplified digital onboarding process.
Once the account is opened, subscribers will be able to make contributions using UPI. The service is also envisaged to be available in multiple Indian languages to make pension products easier to understand and access, he added.
(With inputs from PTI)
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