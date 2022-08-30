PFRDA makes changes in the process flow of e-Nomination for NPS subscribers

According to Regulation 32. Nomination set by PFRDA “Notwithstanding anything contained in these regulations or in any other law for the time being in force, a subscriber, at the time of joining the National Pension System is required to make a nomination, in the specified form, conferring on one or more persons the right to receive the amount that may stand to his or her credit in the accumulated wealth or fund in the event of his or her death, before that amount becomes payable or having become payable has not been paid. The nominee or nominees, as the case may be, shall be entitled, on the death of the subscriber, to receive, to the exclusion of all other persons, all such moneys which have so remained unpaid."