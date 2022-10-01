PFRDA observes NPS Diwas today: How NPS allows financial freedom at retirement?

Speaking on the benefits of investing in NPS, Sreekanth Nadella said “Retirement is not really an aspect of life that we put much thought into during our working years. It’s always one of those things that is in the distant future, which is why saving for it is also put off till much later. The NPS works best when you start investing in it early, all because of the power of compounding. Since the NPS only allows for withdrawals post-retirement, your investment has a lot of time to compound and grow. The earlier you start investing, the more time for it to grow, which results in greater yields post-retirement. All of this convenience also comes at a minimal cost, given that the NPS offers one of the lowest expense ratios in the world, which means that the cost of maintaining and running the account is really low. When combined with using equity as a means of boosting returns on your investment, plus the compounding that is part of the system, this means that even small investments for a long time yield significant returns for you by the time you retire. Then, there is also the immediate benefit to you in the form of saving taxes. Any investment in the NPS is deductible from your income (limits based on extant IT rules) when it comes time to calculate your taxes. The NPS has the potential to be a great investment vehicle for almost anyone today and all the added benefits that it provides make it something that you should definitely look into."

