PFRDA offers early leavers a second chance to join NPS

The PFRDA has given two options to such subscribers opting for premature exit, who subsequently change their minds. First, they can pay back the 20% they have withdrawn and continue contributing to the system under their existing PRAN. This option can only be availed once in a lifetime and the re-deposit must be done in a single instalment. Second, they can opt for the annuity and complete the withdrawal process. Following this, they can open a new NPS account with a new PRAN and begin contributing to it.