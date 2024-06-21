A balanced life-cycle fund is in offing for NPS subscribers: PFRDA chief Deepak Mohanty
The fund will be an additional option in the auto choice where equity allocation can be maximum up to 50%, but the tapering would start only after 45 years of age, says Deepak Mohanty
NEW DELHI:India's pension fund regulator plans to launch a balanced life-cycle fund for people who want more equity allocation in their portfolio in the September quarter, said Deepak Mohanty, chairperson, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Friday.