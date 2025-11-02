A new blueprint for life post retirement: What PFRDA is changing
India’s pension regulator is rethinking how retirement savings convert into steady income, with new models that link contributions to outcomes and offer inflation protection.
India is one of the youngest nations today, but it’s ageing fast. In just a few decades, we may have more senior citizens than the entire US population. India has a window to prepare, and the recent industry focus on post-retirement income marks a welcome shift from accumulation-centric thinking to a more outcome-oriented approach centred on income security.