‘PFRDA plans to lift 75% equity cap on NPS Tier II’

Our Pension Advisory Committee has agreed to this but like the mutual fund industry, they wanted us to develop some kind of risk-o-meter which shows the extent of risk you are taking with a particular product. So, the risk-o-meter has been developed with help of the NPS Trust and CRISIL and we are taking it to the board. So, once they approve it, then the 75% limit will be increased to 100% in Tier II because that is an optional account. In Tier I also, we are going to bring a small change. We have 75% active choice option in equity but there is a small condition. Once you cross 50 years of age, your equity component has to come down. For such subscribers too, we are removing the limit.