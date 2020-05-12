With credit concerns rising in the debt market, how safe are your debt investments in the National Pension System (NPS)? Investors in NPS seem to be in the safer zone than those in debt mutual funds due to tighter regulations and a cautious approach by the regulator. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority ( PFRDA ) does not allow NPS fund managers to invest in unlisted debt papers, said chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay, while talking to Mint.

The issue of unlisted debt came into the limelight after the shock winding up of six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund. Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) allows investment in unlisted debt, but as credit issues exploded in the industry, it imposed an investing limit of 10% of the total corpus in such papers. This was originally set to be achieved by June 2020, but the deadline now been extended to December 2020. Listing of debt papers has two benefits. One, it allows these papers to be traded on the exchanges and, hence, there is better price discovery. Two, listing requires additional disclosures for the issuers of corporate debt.

PFRDA does not even allow investment in corporate debt papers rated below AA, said Sumit Shukla, chief executive officer of HDFC Pension Fund. “Even for AA, I need approval from my board. In addition, the NPS Trust checks our investments on a quarterly basis," he said.

NPS funds have been affected by some corporate defaults such as from DHFL, but the damage was not significant. DHFL papers were rated as AAA in 2017 and 2018 before a series of downgrades in 2019 reduced its rating to D (default).

According to data provided by Value Research, as on 8 May, returns on NPS Corporate Debt Plans (Asset Class C) have ranged from 11.43% to 13.59% over the past year. NPS funds hold long-dated bonds, which gain heavily when interest rates fall. This has helped returns in a big way in the past year. But it can also reverse sharply if interest rates rise. A long-term period provides a more accurate picture. Over the past five years, returns of NPS Corporate Bond Plans have ranged from 9.20% to 9.65%. These figures are for NPS tier-I account, though NPS tier-II account has delivered similar numbers.

Interest rate risk aside, a cautious approach by the regulator has prevented credit risk from hurting NPS funds in a big way. A low expense ratio that pension fund managers are allowed to charge (0.01% of the assets) has also provided additional benefit to investors.

You can invest up to 100% of your NPS corpus in corporate bonds (Asset Class C) or government bonds (Asset Class G). For equities, the maximum limit is 75% for investors below the age of 50. Thereafter, the limit drops by 2.5% every year until you hit the age of 60. You can also switch between NPS asset classes up to two times each year and these switches do not attract any tax.

NPS tier-I has a lock-in till the age of 60, although tax-free partial withdrawals for specific purposes are allowed.

