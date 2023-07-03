PGIM India Mutual Fund allows fresh SIPs in international schemes from July 3; check details2 min read 03 Jul 2023, 07:17 PM IST
In February 2022, the fund house had stopped these investments after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) advised mutual funds to stop further investments in foreign stocks to avoid breach of industry-wide overseas limits.
PGIM Mutual Fund (MF) has allowed investments in its international schemes through systematic investment plans (SIP) and systematic transfer plans (STP) along with lumpsum investments from July 3, 2023, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. These include PGIM India Global Equity Opportunities Fund, PGIM India Emerging Markets Equity Fund, and PGIM India Global Select Real Estate Securities Fund of Fund, said the report.
