 2 min read 03 Jul 2023, 07:17 PM IST

In February 2022, the fund house had stopped these investments after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) advised mutual funds to stop further investments in foreign stocks to avoid breach of industry-wide overseas limits.

According to a SEBI circular, a mutual fund can make up to $1 billion in overseas investments, and overall industry limit is $7 billion. (Mint)

PGIM Mutual Fund (MF) has allowed investments in its international schemes through systematic investment plans (SIP) and systematic transfer plans (STP) along with lumpsum investments from July 3, 2023, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. These include PGIM India Global Equity Opportunities Fund, PGIM India Emerging Markets Equity Fund, and PGIM India Global Select Real Estate Securities Fund of Fund, said the report. 

In February 2022, the fund house had stopped these investments after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) advised mutual funds to stop further investments in foreign stocks to avoid breach of industry-wide overseas limits. This was directed as the mutual fund industry crossed the mandated $7 billion limit for the overseas investments.

A mutual fund can make up to $1 billion in overseas investments, and overall industry limit is $7 billion, according to a SEBI circular released on June 3, 2021.

Later, the capital market regular allowed fund houses to accept money in their schemes investing overseas up to the headroom available without breaching the overseas investment limits. This means if they were to sell their existing securities, that money can be reinvested in buying fresh shares or additional shares of existing holdings. This allowed many including PGIM MF open doors for fresh investments.

In June 2022, PGIM MF allowed lumpsum investment of 2 lakh per day per PAN basis in aforesaid schemes. The fund house had also allowed investments through already registered SIPs and STPs but did not allow fresh registrations of SIPs and STPs.

PGIM MF has now allowed new SIP and STP registrations in the aforementioned schemes and has also removed the cap of 2 lakh for lumpsum investments. Existing SIP and STP will continue and there is no restriction on redemptions, switch-in and switch-out of these schemes, according to the report.

03 Jul 2023, 07:17 PM IST
