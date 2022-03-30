PGIM MF withdraws term insurance cover under its Smart SIP

Commenting on this notice, Ajit Menon, CEO, PGIM India Mutual Fund, said, “The insurance feature on SIPs was only a complimentary feature paid for by the AMC and not part of any scheme expenses paid by investors in those specific schemes. We are discontinuing it as we see challenges in providing a uniform service experience given the uncertainties triggered by the pandemic. The primary goal for investors has always been to leverage the investment mandate of the scheme in line with their asset allocation requirements and investment goals. We encourage our investors to therefore continue with their investments."